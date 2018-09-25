Contenido.com.ec – Portal de Noticias de Los Ríos y Ecuador

Condecoración y estímulo en Sesión Solemne 7 de octubre
septiembre 25
18:21 2018
El próximo 7 de Octubre la ciudad de Quevedo se apresta a celebrar el 75 aniversario de la Independencia Política con el tradicional desfile cívico – militar y posteriormente se cumplirá la sesión solemne a partir de las 13h00, en el Complejo Municipal de Agrilsa.

Allí se hará la entrega de condecoraciones y estímulos a personalidades de la localidad que han contribuido al desarrollo urbanístico, social, educativo, artístico, deportivo y cultual de la ciudad.

A continuación se detalla el listado que fue aprobado por resolución del Concejo Cantonal.

CONDECORADOS.- 2018

CONDECORACIONES Y ESTIMULOS ESPECIAL-

1. CONDECORACIÓN “REPUBLICA DEL ECUADOR”
Sr. José Augusto Tipantuña – Librería Mundo 21 MUNDO OFFICE

2. CONDECORACIÓN “DR. JUAN MONTALVÁN CORNEJO” AL MERITO CIENTIFICO-
Dr. Ángel Llerena Hidalgo Investigador

3. CONDECORACIÓN “JUSTINO CORNEJO VIZCAINO” AL MERITO CULTURAL.-
Sr. Diego Vicente Zea Lúa (Escritor)

4. CONDECORACIÓN “EUGENIO ESPEJO” AL MERITO PERIODÍSTICO.-
Locutor Profesional Sr. Luis Alfonso Tonato Lescano

5. CONDECORACIÓN “PRIMERO DE MAYO”, AL MERITO LABORAL.-
Sra. Fanny Vargas Zúñiga (Artesana)

6. CONDECORACIÓN “JOSE ISAAC MONTES” AL MERITO EDUCACIONAL FISCAL.-
Lcda. Amparo Vera

7. CONDECORACIÓN AL MERITO EDUCACIONAL PARTICULAR.-
Centro Educativo Región Litoral, en su Directora la Lcda. Norma Vera

8. CONDECORACION AL MERITO INDUSTRIAL.-
Ing. Barney Jácome Empresa INDO HORTS

9. CONDECORACION AL MERITO ARTÍSTICO.-
Ing. Jhonny Luis Bravo Cabrera (Arte Teatral)

10. CONDECORACION AL MERITO DEPORTIVO.-
Sr. Rogelio Javier Arias Torres (Atleta especial)

11. ESTIMULO ESPECIAL AL “MEJOR EMPLEADO MUNICIPAL 2018
Econ. Blanca Chérrez Rodríguez – Área Financiera

12. ESTIMULO ESPECIAL AL “MEJOR OBRERO MUNICIPAL 2018
Sr. Elvis Vélez Mora

13. ESTIMULO AL PROGRESO URBANISTICO COMERCIAL Edificación de Importadora Castro.

14. ESTIMULO AL PROYECTISTA CONSTRUCTOR DE LA EDIFICACIÓN PREMIADA (Urbanístico Comercial)
Arq. Milton Macías Sánchez

15. CONDECORACION A LA EXCELENCIA EN EL SERVICIO
General de Policía de E.M. Pablo Miguel Rodríguez Torres, Mgs.

16. CONDECORACION A LA EXCELENCIA EN EL SERVICIO
General Tannya Gioconda Varela Coronel

17. CONDECORACIÓN AL MERITO INSTITUCIONAL
Al pabellón del Grupo de Fuerzas Especiales No.26 CENEPA

18. MENCION DE HONOR A LA SRTA. REINA DE QUEVEDO.-
Srta. Melina Acuña

19. ESTIMULO ESPECIAL COMO EMBAJADORA DE LA BELLEZA QUEVEDEÑA-2018.
Ing. María Elizabeth Farías Vélez – “Mrs. Belleza Latina Internacional 2018”

20. ESTIMULO A LA EXCELENCIA EDUCATIVA
Instituto Tecnológico Superior Siete de Octubre- Rectora Dra. Eva Mieles Cedeño

21. RECONOCIMIENTO AL MERITO LABORAL
Sra. Mercy Guerra de Zapatier –Prosecretaria del Concejo

22. ESTIMULO AL SERVICIO LABORAL
a) Sra. Wilda Lara Cedeño – Secretaria de Comisiones
b) Sra. Yanet Castro Mendoza- Secretaria de Vicealcaldía
c) Sra. Alicia Zapata Lucio- Secretaria de Comisiones

23. ESTIMULO AL DESRROLLO INSTITUCIONAL
A la Revista Cómplice

24. ESTIMULO ESPECIAL AL DESARROLLO SOCIAL
Al Estandarte de Club (i)

